State urges Central team to recommend ample assistance

The State Government has submitted a report to the inter-ministerial Central team, which arrived here on Sunday on a two-day visit to the State, explaining the huge loss suffered during the heavy rain in September and put it at about Rs.2,740 crore.

A team of State Government officials led by Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma and senior officers — Special Chief Secretaries S.P. Singh (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) and M.G. Gopal (Municipal Administration & Urban Development), Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma (Roads & Buildings), GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, Metro Water Works Managing Director M. Dana Kishore, Disaster Management Special Commissioner Venkataram Reddy and others — made a power-point presentation explaining the huge loss suffered by the State during the heavy rains.

The rains from September 21 to 27 had left a trail of losses in agriculture, infrastructure and other sectors, Mr. Rajiv Sharma told the visiting team. He explained that roads in both urban and rural areas were battered badly, and power transformers got burnt in large numbers at many places across the state.

Crop damage and loss was recorded in many districts and houses got damaged either fully or partially, the Chief Secretary explained.

Central assistance

Put together, the loss suffered in all sectors was Rs.2,740 crore with Municipal Administration Department bearing the brunt of loss put at Rs. 848 crore.

After listening to the State Government officials and going through the power-point presentation on department-wise loss, leader of the Central team and Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry Dileep Kumar assured the officials that they would recommend as much temporary relief as possible on their return.

Other members of the Central team were Assistant Commissioner in the Union Rural Development Department Jagdish Kumar, Assistant Director in Finance Department R.B. Kaul, Oil Seeds Development Director in Agriculture Department S.K. Kolhatkar, Central Water Commission Superintending Engineer O.R.K. Reddy and Road Transport and Highways Regional Officer A. Krishna Prasad.

After the meeting, the Central team left for Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Karimnagar and Siddipet districts. The teams assessed the loss by visiting the affected farms and the damages to other infrastructure like roads.

The team would go round the City on Monday to assess the loss caused to the urban infrastructure by the heavy rains in September.