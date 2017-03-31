TS power utilities look at Govt. support

more-in

The Telangana power utilities are hopeful that the State Government will extend its support as and when needed to overcome the revenue gap looming large. Meanwhile, plans are being worked out to improve internal efficiency to offset at least some portion of the gap.

The power utilities are holding deliberations on cost savings after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was understood to have rejected their proposal to hike power tariffs, effective from April 1. The power utilities projected revenue requirement of Rs. 31,930 crore in the aggregate revenue requirement report presented to the regulator TSERC for the year 2017-18. A major chunk of over Rs. 24,000 crore is estimated to be spent on power purchases for the next year and this, in turn, resulted in revenue gap of close to Rs. 7,000 crore for the power utilities.

Of the total deficit, the Government had announced an assistance of Rs. 4,200 plus crore and the utilities could save close to an additional Rs. 900 crore on debt servicing following transfer of their debt to the State Government after it enrolled itself under the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme. This would still leave the utilities with a revenue gap of close to Rs. 2,000 crore forcing them to request the Government to enhance power tariff for different sections.

“We have presented the ARR to the TSERC and the regulator is yet to finalise the quantum of the revenue gap. Revenue deficit is dynamic as it will depend on various factors including the transmission & distribution losses, hydro power generation and others,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Senior officials are, however, hopeful that the Government would step in at an appropriate time to bail out the utilities if need be as it did during the current year. To substantiate this, they cited the Rs. 1,700 crore financial assistance extended by the Government during the past couple of months over and above the Rs. 4,585 crore support it had provided towards subsidised power supply to farm sector and other schemes.

On the other hand, the utilities are focussing their attention on improving internal efficiencies that could bring down the costs of power transmission and also enable them to cut down expenditure on distribution and transmission as well as the employee cost.