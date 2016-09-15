The Telangana government is on the threshold of executing its proposed industrial projects, particularly establishment of two dry ports on the eastern and western side of the State capital and the Warangal-Hyderabad industrial corridor, according to Industries Secretary Aravind Kumar.

“We are reaching the point where we have kind of taken care of the initial hiccups,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu emphasising that the basic requirements for promotion of industries like land, power, infrastructure and ease of doing business have been put in place.

“Now we are at the take-off stage and we expect the first unit ( in the proposed industrial corridor) to start production in two years,” he said. Applications for environmental clearances, wherever necessary, would be filed. The feasibility study report of the proposed dry ports — one at the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Medak district and another towards east of the city — is stated to be ready.

Each of the dry port, Mr. Kumar said, was envisaged to be established over an area of 1,000-2,000 acres with facilities like a special economic zone, a logistics park and a transport hub. The logistics and transport part of the ports would be set up in public-private partnership mode, for which some people were stated to have already evinced interest.

The location of the dry port on the eastern side of Hyderabad is expected to be finalised in the next three months, following which the State government would call for expression of interest from entrepreneurs. As far as the dry ports were concerned, the focus would be on pharmaceutical, plastics and automobile sectors. “We are planning to have a big base for the automobile industry and the dry ports would be projected to attract auto units,” Mr. Kumar said.

Stating that discussions were held with the Centre’s Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) about the Warangal-Hyderabad industrial corridor, Mr. Kumar said that it would comprise industrial clusters and ensure continuous industrial activity in the 150-km stretch. As of now, it was envisaged that an agri-business cluster, a leather park, glass and glass-based industries, a furniture cluster and a textile hub would be part of the corridor.

The Warangal-Hyderabad stretch was chosen as it is on the national highway and also has main railway connection making it easy for transportation. With both the cities being home to a number of educational institutions, there is expected to be no problem in the availability of the required manpower.

We are reaching a point where initial hiccups have been taken care of, says Industries Secretary