Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly S. Madhusudana Chary chairing the Business Advisory Committee meeting attended by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Cabinet ministers and leaders of the Opposition parties, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.–Photo: By Arrangement

Both the Houses likely to be convened for ten working days from September 20

The Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council adjourned sine die after a day’s sitting on Tuesday to ratify the Goods and Services Tax Bill passed by Parliament but both Houses will meet for a minimum of ten working days for the monsoon session from September 20.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly which met under the chairmanship of Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary after the GST Bill was ratified, decided on the dates for the monsoon session in consultation with leaders of Opposition parties. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was also present.

The Opposition leaders insisted with Mr. Rao that the House should not adjourn sine die but run for 15 days to discuss burning issues facing the State, such as drought, reorganisation of districts, loan waiver for farmers, pending bills of 4.86 lakh houses under Indiramma scheme and 12 per cent reservations for STs and minorities. But, Mr. Rao shot down the suggestion stating that the legislature was convened today with the sole objective to ratify the GST Bill and take up no other business, except ordinances. He refused to concede extension of the session because Ganesh festival and Bakrid were around which will require close police vigil. Then, the Opposition said at least its demand for business till the weekend may be agreed.

Sources said Mr. Rao was disinclined to extension but assured them to reconvene the House in the third week of September, preferably from 20{+t}{+h}when at least ten working days could be planned. He did not agree drought had set in as there were indications of rain in the coming days. He regretted that the working days of Assembly were pruned over the years.