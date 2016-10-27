The Telugu Desam Party has alleged that the TRS government was not adopting give- and-take approach on the lines of Andhra Pradesh in resolving the issues like division of Schedule IX and X institutions.

TDP senior leader and MLC G. Muddukrishnam Naidu said while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was keen on resolving the issues amicably, his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao was indulging in provocative gestures. This was evident from the manner in which the Telangana Government had forwarded its Cabinet resolution seeking transfer of buildings allotted to AP through Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan.

The Telangana Chief Minister, however, maintained silence on the division of 175 institutions listed under Schedule IX and X as also the bifurcation of constitutional bodies like the State Election Commission and Human Rights Commission. The disputes over power sharing too were continuing with the two sides locked horns over repayment of dues, he said.

He demanded that the Telangana Government handover the Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resources Development Institute to Andhra Pradesh Government enabling it to set up an AP Bhavan on the lines of the one in New Delhi.

