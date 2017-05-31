TS food, the special feature of TSTDC showcase

more-in

As part of its showcase to mark the State Formation Day, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has lined up a slew of activities, including the Food Awards, with the Hotels and Restaurants’ Association and The Hindu as a media partner.

Between June 2 and 6, all three, four and five star hotels in the twin cities will serve delicacies of Telangana and compete for 15 awards, including the ones for best food court, ambience and creativity, best chef, food service and food festival.

When contacted, Managing Director Christina Z. Chongthu said other attractions include a three-day food festival at People’s Plaza from June 2 to 4 wherein 20 food stalls would be set up. Cultural troupes would keep the visitors engaged with music and dance forms typical to Telangana. Foodies can choose from an array of lip-smacking Deccani dishes that include haleem, biryani, pathar ka ghosht, paya shorba, boti, bheja fry, Osmania biscuits and Irani chai. Also available would be Telangana specialities like Ankapur chicken, jowar rotis, sarva pindi and sakinalu.

As was done the last year, there will be 3D mapping with narrative, music and visuals using advanced projection technologies at Kachiguda railway station, a heritage structure, and Shilpa Kala Vedika, to spread awareness about the historic significance of the occasion.

Ms. Christina said there would be 300 custom-made ‘immersive lighting’ displays of the State symbols — palapitta (Indian roller bird), jammi chettu (Indian mesquite shamee/spunge tree), tangedi puvvu (a flower that’s also called Peacock’s Pride) and the deer. They would be displayed at important junctions.

The TSTDC has also announced 25% discount on all its hotel room bookings and food from June 2 to 4 at all Haritha hotels where Telangana food items would be served. To mark the third anniversary of the State’s formation, a restaurant called ‘Flavours of Telangana’ would be opened on Tank Bund to cater to the increasing demand for Telangana cuisine.

In partnership with the State unit of Confederation of Indian Industry, GI (geographical indicator) products of Telangana that have drawn acclaim nationally and globally would be featured. Artisans would get a platform to showcase their craft, including Siddipet Gollabhama, Narayanpet and Gadwal sarees, Pochampally ikkat, silver filigree of Karimnagar, Pembarthi metal craft, Nirmal paintings, toys and furniture, Cheriyal paintings, Dhurries of Warangal and Dokra from Adilabad and Hyderabad haleem.