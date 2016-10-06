A delegation of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders joined the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh being spearheaded by AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Led by Leaders of Opposition K. Jana Reddy and Mohammed Ali Shabbir, the delegation comprising TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and former MLAs A. Maheshwar Reddy, Gandra Venkat Ramana Reddy and E. Anil, attended the election rallies addressed by Mr. Gandhi in Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur districts of Uttar Pradesh. Besides attending rallies, they accompanied him in ‘Khat Sabhas’ organised in different villages.

Mr. Shabbir Ali informed that the Telangana Congress leaders briefed Mr. Rahul Gandhi about the latest situation in their State.

“We briefed him about the failures of the TRS government, especially in dealing with agrarian crisis,” he said.