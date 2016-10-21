To study the recommendations made by the tribunal in its latest verdict and finalise a course of action, including going for an appeal in the Supreme Court

The Telangana State Cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday to discuss the implications of the verdict of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II.

The meeting assumes significance in the light of Justice Brijesh Kumar-headed tribunal making it clear that the redistribution of Krishna water would be confined to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The verdict came after the Telangana State made a forceful plea before the tribunal to opt for allocation of water afresh as the tribunal, in its 2013 report, had announced the quantum of allocation to the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and not to Telangana which was carved out on June 2, 2014.

The meeting is expected to discuss threadbare the recommendations made by the tribunal in its latest verdict and finalise a course of action, including going for an appeal in the Supreme Court against the tribunal’s decision.

The verdict, which Irrigation advisor R. Vidyasagar Rao described as “not optimistic”, came at a time when the State was pitching for additional allocation of around 200 tmc ft.

Moreover, confining the redistribution of water among the two lower riparian States would mandate the State to take a clear stand on the project-wise allocations, a phenomenon which did not find a mention in either the Bachawat Tribunal award or the succeeding tribunal headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar.

The Cabinet is expected to take expert advise on the recommendation related to project-specific allocation between the two States, evolving an operational protocol and related issues in the event of its request for considering the entire river basin as a single hydrological unit is not heeded to by the tribunal.

The Council of Ministers is also expected to discuss, among other things, the proposed reconstruction and modernisation of the State Secretariat.