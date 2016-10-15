The TRS on Friday targeted the Congress, Telugu Desam and BJP for criticising the programmes of the government and said the State would have been on the path of progress if the three parties had achieved even a fourth of what the TRS did for farmers.

Addressing a press conference, Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy andd MLCs Palla Rajeswara Reddy, P. Sudhakar Reddy, B. Venkateswarlu, Gangadhar Goud and M. Srinivas Reddy said the TRS government had studied the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee on minimum support for farmers and made various recommendations to the Centre. But, neither the Congress nor BJP-led governments at the Centre had taken them into consideration.

The Congress and TDP governments in the State were responsible for suicide by farmers as they lacked agenda for development of the irrigation sector.

As many as 11,604 farmers committed suicide in TDP rule from 1997 to 2003 and 23,406 others died in Congress regime from 2004 to 2013.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said the TRS government took drastic steps to check the crisis on account of supply of spurious chilli seed recently. It booked five dealers under the Preventive Detention Act and cancelled licences of 98 sub-dealers in three districts. It ensured 60 per cent extra payment of compensation by dealers for farmers who lost crop.

He took exception to Leader of Opposition in the Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir calling the government betrayer.