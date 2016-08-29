HOMAGE: Leaders of all Communist parties paying tributes to the three persons killed on August 28 in the Basheerbagh firing incident in the year 2000, in Hyderabad on Sunday. -Photo: G. Ramakrishna

Leaders of Left parties on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs at the memorial for victims of police firing during the protest against power tariff hike at Basheerbagh in the city.

It was on this day in August 2000 that police resorted to firing on a crowd that tried to advance towards Assembly in protest against the tariff hike. Two persons were killed in the firing and several others injured. The Left leaders participated in a meeting at the nearby Press Club after paying tributes.