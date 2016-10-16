Boom time:Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Jupally Krishna Rao, and TREDA president P. Dasharath Reddy (left) at the 7th TREDA property show 2016 in Hyderabad.— Photo: Nagara Gopal

The 3-day, 7th edition of the Property Show organised by the Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) kicked off on Friday here at the HITEX.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Jupally Krishna Rao spoke about the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Government’s focussed efforts and pro-active measures to improve business sentiments and attract investments, which he said had begun to pay off within a short span of time.

The sector that saw a marked lull in the past was looking up, said Greater Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLC T. Bhanuprasad Rao, going around the stalls that numbered about 135.

They were put up by real estate developers, builders, banks and housing finance companies, material manufacturers and the like, showcasing their properties and offerings to prospective buyers.

TREDA president P. Dasharath Reddy said they expected a footfall of at least 60,000 over the three days this time, pointing out that last year it was around 50,000.

“We are seeing a remarkable change across the State, especially around Greater Hyderabad, due to Government’s initiatives. We expect the growth momentum in the sector to sustain.

The show serves as a common platform for developers, builders and other stakeholders to interface with buyers,” he said.