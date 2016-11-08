Transport Minister P. Mahender Reddy will visit Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to participate in the 4th National Conference of the Group of Ministers handling the transport portfolio in different States.

The conference will be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Chairman of the Group of Ministers from Rajasthan Younus Khan and others. The deliberations will review the transport policies of all the States and the Central Motor Vehicles Act that is expected in place soon and Central regulations concerning Bharat Stage-4, said a press release.