Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Jupally Krishna Rao has stated that the Telangana Government is planning to eradicate poverty in rural areas by making efforts to irrigate every acre of cultivable land in addition to implementing other rural development programmes. He was speaking after inaugurating international training programme on planning and management of rural development programmes at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) here on Monday.

Government employees from 20 countries - Tanzania, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Fiji, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Maldives are attending the training programme scheduled to go on till November 27.