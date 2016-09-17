Traffic got held up at the PVNR Expressway for more than 45 minutes after a collision took place on the 12 kilometre stretch on Friday afternoon. An Audi car had stopped on the road after a Tata Indica’s tyre had burst, after which a She Cab coming from behind rammed into the Audi, said an official from the Rajendranagar police. The incident took place at about 4 p.m., he added.

“Both the cars are with us. The Audi driver was injured after the woman driving the She Cab hit the luxury car from behind. But the injuries were not serious. We did not register a case as no one had given a complaint. The route was cleared within 30 to 40 minutes after the accident took place,” said the official. A senior traffic police official also said that due to the heavy downpour on Friday evening, water was logged in front of NMDC and other areas before the PVNR Expressway, due to which traffic got held up for about three to four hours.

Held for harassing girls

Twenty-six persons including seven minors were caught red-handed by officials of the She Teams eve-teasing girls during the Ganesh idol immersions on September 15 in different incidents across the city. All of them were captured indulging in the crime on video by the police during decoy operations

According to Swati Lakra, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes, a drunk man named Ramesh assaulted a woman on the road. After her husband intervened, the accused tried to hit him with a stick. However She Team officials reached the spot and arrested him. In another case, four persons were found teasing girls by throwing flowers on them.