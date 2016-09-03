City Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy on Friday announced traffic restrictions to come into force on September 7, 9; from Sept.11 to 13 and again on Sept.14 in view of the Ganesh idols immersion processions from 3 p.m. onwards.

At Hotel Marriot (Viceroy) T Jn: General traffic coming from Karbala Maidan will not be allowed towards the Upper Tankbund, (except the vehicles carrying idols for immersion) and will be diverted towards Kavadiguda X-Roads. Public intending to go towards Liberty can take the route via Kavadiguda X-Roads, Gandhi Nagar T Jn, DBR Mills, Indira Park and Domalguda.

Those intending to go towards Khairatabad and Panjagutta may take the route via Ranigunj, Nallagutta, Sanjeevaiah Park, Necklace Road and Khairatabad flyover.

At Necklace Rotary: General traffic coming from Khairatabad flyover will not be allowed towards the NTR Marg, except the vehicles carrying Ganesh idols for immersion and will be diverted towards Necklace Road / Jalavihar or the Mint Compound Road.

Telugu Talli Statue Jn: Traffic will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar at Telugu Talli Junction and the traffic going towards Secunderabad will take to Telugu Talii Flyover and go to Katta Maisamma Temple, DBR Mills and then proceed via Children Park, Sailing Club, and Karbala Maidan.

At DBR: Traffic coming from Goshala and proceeding towards upper tankbund will not be allowed and diverted at DBR towards Lower Tankbund.