Traffic was held up on Hyderabad-Warangal highway for over an hour as a few hundred villagers staged a rasta-roko near Chinna Kandukur protesting against the proposal to merge their habitation with Mota Konduru mandal.

The demonstrators demanded that Chinna Kandkur be retained in Yadagirigutta mandal as Mota Konduru was not connected by road and located far away.

The protest resulted in a huge traffic jam for several kilometers. The traffic that bore the brunt included former Deputy Chief Minister T. Rajaiah.

The police resorted to a mild lathicharge as the demonstrators did not heed to their advice to disperse.

