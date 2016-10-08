Traffic will be stopped or diverted on some routes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday in connection with Bathukamma celebrations at L.B. Stadium.

Traffic will not be allowed towards BJR Statue at AR petrol pump. It will be diverted towards Nampally (through KLK building) or Ravindra Bharathi. Vehicles coming from Abids and Gunfoundry will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and Basheerabagh Junction. They will be diverted at Gunfoundry towards Chapel Road. Vehicles going from Basheerbagh to General Post Office-Abids will be diverted at Basheerabagh towards Hyderguda and King Kothi Road. Traffic going from Old MLA Quarters to Basheerbagh will be diverted towards Himayathnagar ‘Y’ Junction.

Vehicles going from King Koti to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti towards Taj Mahal hotel and Eden Garden. Vehicles going to Basheerbagh will be diverted at Liberty Junction towards Himayathnagar.