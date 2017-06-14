Hyderabad

Trade unions urged to call off strike at SCCL

more-in

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management on Tuesday appealed to the five national trade unions to rescind the strike in coal mines slated to start from June15. Top officials of Srirampur area of the SCCL reminded the trade unions that the management was not against implementation of dependent employment scheme, but was constrained doing the same due to court orders.

Addressing a press conference at Srirampur Area guest house, Director (projects and Planning) P. Bhaskar Rao and General Manager Sd. M. Subhani, among others, pointed out that the strike had no logic as the management and the State government were positive so far as dependent employment was concerned. The strike would hence seem to be against the decision of the Supreme Court, they added.

The officials pointed out several welfare measure initiated by the State government and the management for miners. The sharp increase in ex gratia when a miner dies accidentally on duty and other measures were enlisted by them.

As many as 435 workers who were dismissed on various charges were taken back by the company as a measure of goodwill towards miners, the officials asserted. The workers were also getting an increment owing to formation of the State, they added.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
coal
strike
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2017 1:18:00 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/trade-unions-urged-to-call-off-strike-at-sccl/article19034070.ece

© The Hindu