Trade unions urged to call off strike at SCCL

more-in

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management on Tuesday appealed to the five national trade unions to rescind the strike in coal mines slated to start from June15. Top officials of Srirampur area of the SCCL reminded the trade unions that the management was not against implementation of dependent employment scheme, but was constrained doing the same due to court orders.

Addressing a press conference at Srirampur Area guest house, Director (projects and Planning) P. Bhaskar Rao and General Manager Sd. M. Subhani, among others, pointed out that the strike had no logic as the management and the State government were positive so far as dependent employment was concerned. The strike would hence seem to be against the decision of the Supreme Court, they added.

The officials pointed out several welfare measure initiated by the State government and the management for miners. The sharp increase in ex gratia when a miner dies accidentally on duty and other measures were enlisted by them.

As many as 435 workers who were dismissed on various charges were taken back by the company as a measure of goodwill towards miners, the officials asserted. The workers were also getting an increment owing to formation of the State, they added.