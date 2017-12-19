TPCC sees resurgence of Cong. in poll results

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee is foreseeing a resurgence of the Congress across the country as is evident from the outcome of the Gujarat Assembly election results.

The results have shown that the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party were waning and the Congress was set to return to power in the coming elections. Party State president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is in Delhi, said the performance of Congress comes in the light of numerous violations indulged in by the BJP which tried to polarise voters while the Prime Minister himself violated the code of conduct more than once.

Although the party fell short of getting the required number, the Congress, despite being out of power for past 22 years, showed a creditable performance with seats tally going up to 81 from 61 of the previous elections and vote share too rising by almost 4%. “Amid strong suspicion of tampering of EVMs by the BJP Government, Congress party could give a tough fight to the BJP,” he said adding that the Congress had registered a moral victory over the BJP during the campaign itself.

He asserted that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s focus would now be on Telangana and steps would be initiated to strengthen the party’s organisation and network across the State in the run up to the 2019 elections. Another senior leader Mohd. Ali Shabbir said the Gujarat poll verdict was historic signalling the maiden victory of Mr. Gandhi after he took over the reins as Congress president. “No State election had seen the Prime Minister campaigning like Mr. Modi did in Gujarat. The writing on the wall is clear,” he said.

The efforts made by the BJP establishment including the Prime Minister bringing Pakistan into election campaign proved futile as the BJP lost grounds in several areas due to demonetisation and other factors. “BJP might have won technically, but the popular votes had sided with the Congress,” he said.