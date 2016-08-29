Agri Gold case adjourned to Tuesday

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice V.Ramasubramanian and Justice SV Bhatt on Saturday took on record the status report filed by the CID pertaining to Agri Gold and Akshya Gold.

The cases filed in this regard are adjourned to Tuesday.

The Bench on an earlier occasion had asked the Agri Gold management to deposit Rs.10 lakh so that the expenses for auctioning the properties will be met.

The management informed the court that the police have seized all the bank accounts and money has to be taken from these accounts. The court passed necessary orders in this regard and adjourned the case to Tuesday.