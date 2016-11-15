As the common man sweats it out while navigating serpentine queues at ATMs, touts operating under RBI’s nose are laughing their way to the bank, charging three times what they used to for illegal currency exchange.

The pavement running along the Reserve Bank of India’s office in Hyderabad and the complex adjacent that houses travel operators and forex outlets, is a known hub of money exchange operations in the city. However, following demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes on November 8, the activity is now worth more than thrice the value before the Centre’s currency exercise.

When this reporter visited the area on Monday pretending to be a distressed commoner wanting to exchange currency to the tune of Rs. 60,000, a tout sitting at a brass keychain making unit on the pavement near RBI was coordinating the racket. Clearly, the keychain making unit was a front for the money exchange operation.

“I am telling you openly, the rate is Rs.30,000 for Rs. 1 lakh. Earlier, we used to pay Rs.30 for getting Rs.1,000 in wads of Rs.10. Our costs have now increased,” he said without revealing the source of his money. The man sitting at the keychain making unit handles a “customer” and sends him to another accomplice in the parking lot behind. The customer and the accomplice rush to a small telephone booth in the corner of the parking lot for discussions, before the customer is directed to a restaurant across the road.

Here, seated at the tables facing the Saifabad main road are money handlers. Counting the customer’s cash in demonetised currency, they hand out change in Rs.100 notes at a rate agreed before crossing the road. The restaurant’s CCTV cameras are clearly no deterrence and no extra effort was made to hush it up as enquiring customers are directed to the cash handlers by the restaurant counter staff. Across the road, is a traffic cop. Incidentally, he was seen getting frequent visits from the parking lot accomplice, leaving one wondering if the recent crackdown on touts , was a mere eyewash.