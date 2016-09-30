The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is conducting a recruitment drive for employing staff nurses and other paramedical staff in well-known hospitals in Saudi Arabia. Stating this on Thursday, Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy said there would not be any role of middlemen and the aspirants could directly contact the officials of the recruiting companies. Those interested in applying could visitwww.tomcom.telangana.gov.infor details, or visit the office at the ITI campus in Mallepally. The last date for submitting the applications was October 5, and for details candidates could contact officials of TOMCOM on 040-23342040 or 88868-82127, Mr. Reddy said, adding that the recruitment drive was for a total of 156 posts.