Lifestyle stop:Visitors at The Hindu MetroPlus Lifestyle Show-2016 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on Friday.— Photo: Nagara Gopal

The four-day Hindu Metroplus Lifestyle Show 2016, South India’s largest consumer fair, is back and was inaugurated by Managing Director Hyderabad Metro Rail N.V.S. Reddy on Friday.

The premier event in the lifestyle and fashion industry at HITEX features some of the best lifestyle products and services from different industries, all under one roof. Opened to public and trade visitors, the expo houses over 50 stalls covering diverse and specific lifestyle requirements of the visitors.

It is not just a shopping destination but a platform to glean ideas for your home, garden, daily wear, holiday, games and gadgets. Set to get bigger and better, the Lifestyle Expo and Sale is widely spread where visitors can choose from a wide range of home furniture and furnishings, bathroom fittings, kitchen accessories, arts and handicrafts, automobiles, beauty and health products, luxury home decor and interior products, fashion products, textiles etc.

Another highlight of the expo is the exclusive pavilion by the National Jute Board, showcasing a plethora of jute products such as bags, jewellery, clothing and more. Conceptualised by I Ads and Events, the show will be open from 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. on all days.

The entry fee will be Rs 40 per person.