Class IV Telangana staff working in Velagapudi yearn to come back to their State

About 200 Class IV employees of Telangana, who were allotted to work under Andhra Pradesh government and reluctantly moved to Velagapudi early this month, are growing restive that the Telangana government is taking its own sweet time in taking them back.

Some of them who came to the city for the weekend tried to plead their case with the Telangana government officials again here on Saturday. “ Earlier employees’ union leaders said the Chief Minister was preoccupied with districts’ reorganisation. Now we don’t get to meet the Chief Minister to plead our case directly,” they said. Adding to their agony of leaving their families behind, some Telangana employees working as drivers, attendants, admitted they never lived outside Telangana having worked here for more than two decades. “ We do not feel at home in Andhra. Many house owners are not willing to let out the houses for single men without families. Some of them enquire about our caste,” said Jacob, representative of Record Assistants Association.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself assured two years ago that all the Class IV Telangana staff allotted to Andhra would be taken back. The promise was reiterated by Minister K.T. Rama Rao in September when the orders were given to move to Velagapudi. “ We now moved to Velagapudi and are still waiting for the Telangana government to keep its promise,” he said.

Andhra officials, the Telangana employees say, are sympathetic to their plight and agreed to relieve them once the Telangana government issued formal orders to take them back. Relieving employees without formal orders from TS government would deprive them of their salaries from both the governments.