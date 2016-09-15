City Security Wing to deploy 23 bomb disposal teams, two access control teams at important pandals and temples

More than 800 video cameras set-up by the city police will monitor the last day of the immersion of Ganeshas on Thursday. All steps are being taken to ensure that rumours of any kind do not spread, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy.

Mr. Reddy said 51 static cranes had been deployed at the NTR Marg, Ministers Road, Rajanna Bowli, Mir Alam Tank and Errakunta Tank, and an additional 91 mobile cranes have been identified to be used on the final day of immersion on Thursday. “The City Security Wing will deploy 23 bomb disposal teams, two access control teams at important pandals and temples,” he said addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

The commissioner also said that a total of 16,306 police personnel will be deployed as part of the security arrangements on Thursday and that an additional 20,000 volunteers including the NCC/NSS cadets will also assist in the task . Mr. Reddy added that 310 hypersensitive and 605 sensitive places have been identified where police pickets have been posted.

The main procession on Thursday will start at Keshavagiri and proceed towards the Hussainsagar lake via Chandrayangutta, Chatrinaka, Lal Darwaza, Charminar, Moghalpura, Shahalibanda, Nagulchinta, Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazaar, Abids and Basheerbagh. Other processions coming from Balapur, Pahadi Shareef, Maheshwaram and Mahankali, among other places, will join the main procession at Keshavagiri.

There would be traffic diversions/restrictions from Thursday 9 a.m. to Friday 8 a.m. in the City due to the immersions. The traffic restrictions will be extended if the situation so demands, he added.

Traffic diversion points

Movements of vehicles other than those carrying Ganesh Idols will be restricted and diverted at many points along the main procession route and at other points adjoining the routes of other tributary processions. Facility to cross from the West to East or vice versa will be at the Basheerbagh Junction only. Commuters are advised to use the Ring Road and Begumpet area to avoid diversions. All the side roads leading to the Main Procession route will be barricaded.

The main traffic diversion points are:

HYDERABAD SOUTH: Keshavagiri, Mahaboobnagar X Roads, Engine Bowli, Nagul Chintha, Himmathpura, Hari Bowli, Asra Hopsital, Mogulpura, Lakkad Kote, Madina X Road, MJ Bridge, Dar ul Shifa X Roads, City College.

HYDERABAD EAST: Chanchalguda Jail X Roads, Moosarambagh, Chaderghat Bridge, Salarjung Bridge (Shivaji Bridge), Afzalgunj, Puthlibowli X Roads, Troop Bazar, Jambagh X Roads, Andhra Bank Koti.

HYDERABAD WEST: Tope Khana Mosque, Alaska Hotel Junction, Osmangunj, Sanker Bagh and Seena Hotel, Ajantha Gate near Exhibition Grounds, Abkari Lane, Taj Island, Barthan Bazar, AR Petrol Pump at KLK Building.

HYDERABAD CENTRAL: Chapel Road Entry, Gadwal Centre at the GPO, Shalimar Theatre, Gunfoundry, Skyline Road Entry, Bharath Scouts & Guides Junction in Domalguda, Kalanjali at Control Room, Liberty Junction, MCH Office Y junction, BRK Bhavan junction near Telugu Thalli Junction, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Dwaraka Hotel Junction, Khairatabad Junction (Visweswaraiah Statue), Children’s Park, Viceroy Hotel junction, Kavadiguda Junction, Musheeerabad x road, RTC X road, Katta Maisamma Temple at Lower Tank Bund, Indira Park Junction.

HYDERABAD NORTH

(Secunderabad ):

Traffic will not be allowed to enter the Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund from Karbala Maidan, Buddha Bhavan, Sailing Club, Nallagutta Junction. The traffic will be diverted at the following points from 6 a.m. on Thursday to 8 a.m. on Friday: CTO, YMCA, Paradise X Roads, Patny X Roads, Bata X Roads, Adavaiah X Roads, Ghansmandi X Roads.