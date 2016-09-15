The next in the annual TiE-ISB Connect conference series that serves as a knowledge sharing, networking and fund raising forum for experts, entrepreneurs and investors, will be held on October 26 and 27 at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

The programme, being organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Hyderabad chapter in association with ISB, is expected to see participation of over 50 investors and hundreds of entrepreneurs, the organisers told presspersons here on Wednesday.

The 7th edition brings together execution experts, investors and academia to discuss strategies and business models in the digitally disrupted world. The conference seeks to turn the spotlight on the opportunities and suggest the way forward to make a meaningful impact, TiE-ISB Connect 2016 chair Ananth Rao said.

‘India Leapfrogs - Disruptive Technologies and New Business Models’ will be theme of the conference. There would be specialised sessions on various sectors, including mobile, Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics, eHealth, Skill India, fintech and Make in India. Telangana IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao is scheduled to address a session on startup ecosystem in the State. The Investor Connect component of the programme would provide opportunity to start-ups to make a pitch to the investor community. Funding of up to Rs.100 crore is expected to be raised, a release said.

TiE Hyderabad Suresh Challa and ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava highlighted the significance of participating in the programme, while T-Hub CEO Jay Krishnan said the incubator was happy to be associated with it.