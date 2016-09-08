Three Departments of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) - English Language and Literature, Chemistry and Physics have found place among the world's elite institutions in three of the 42 subjects featured in this year's QS World University Rankings.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been listed as one of the best universities to pursue higher studies in English Language and Literature, Chemistry and Physics in the world.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject released recently has found these three departments of the UoH to be among the elite in the 42 subject-wise rankings.

The major criteria for the ranking are academic reputation, employer reputation and citations per paper.

University officials said that 74,651 academics and 37,781 employers contributed to the rankings through the QS global surveys, the largest of their kind.

The QS analysed 10.3 million research papers and 66.3 million citations, indexed by Elsevier's Scopus database. Over 3,800 institutions were considered for inclusion and 916 ranked from 81 countries.

In the English language and literature ranking, UoH is the only university from India which could find a place among the best universities of the World. School of Chemistry also found a prominent place in the world rankings. Banaras Hindu University and University of Delhi are the only two other Universities along with UoH that find a place in the world rankings from India.

School of Physics which had entered these rankings last year also features in this year’s edition prominently. Banaras Hindu University and University of Delhi are the only two other Universities in India to find a place.

Vice-Chancellor P. Appa Rao said that it was heartening to see three departments getting featured among the best in the World.

The University will make efforts to ensure that these departments continue to perform better and other departments to catch up with their contemporaries in other institutions globally, he added.