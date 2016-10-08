Rachakonda Cyber Crime sleuths were investigating a complaint filed by an engineering graduate from Ghatkesar.

Rachakonda police on Friday busted a job racket being operated from Bengaluru luring job seekers to send their resumes to job portals, after arresting three Nigerians.

Cyber Crime sleuths of the recently-renamed Commissionerate were investigating a complaint filed by an engineering graduate from Ghatkesar. Three months ago, the complainant approached the police alleging that he fell prey to fraudsters who approached him offering a job in Australia with a salary of $9,800 a month.

“Since they cited details he had mentioned in his resume, the complainant believed that the persons offering him the job were genuine,” Inspector Mohammed Riyazuddin said. The victim uploaded his resume on to a job portal.

The accused had collected details of job seekers registered with the portal by paying a fee. “Their modus operandi was to send emails to all those unemployed persons, promising jobs with good salaries. The offers were tempting,” the Inspector said. Initially, the three Nigerians contacted the complainant through email and later started conversing with him over mobile phones using different numbers so as to not arouse suspicion. They asked him to deposit money for clearance of his job application.

Trusting them, the complainant deposited Rs. 5.6 lakh within a fortnight in different bank accounts as suggested by the gang. Eventually, he realised that he was taken for a ride. Analysing the phone calls the accused had made and tracking the origin of the emails, a special team went to Bengaluru and caught the three foreigners from a house in TC Palya area.

During interrogation, the accused — Danield Also Eltus, Chankgoz Ofbeena and Okafor Elivs —admitted to the police that they had been making money using this modus operandi for the past two years. The bank accounts, in which the victims were asked to deposit money, belong to the friends of the three foreigners.

“These friends are mostly women from north eastern States. The Nigerians would give them money to allow their bank accounts to be used and withdraw the sum,” the investigators said.