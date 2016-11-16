Three people who were trying to sell banned Turkish currency notes were arrested by the Gopalpuram police. The accused were identified as Naresh Kumar, M. Kiran, Ch. Ratna Prabh. Another person named Naveen Kumar who procured the banned notes is absconding.

According to the police, Naveen procured 100 Turkish currency notes of Rs.5 lakh and gave it to Naresh to exchange. He told the latter that the currency value was Rs.10 crore and asked for Rs. 84 lakh in return after exchange. Naresh then contacted Kiran and Ratna, who runs a real estate business, to exchange the currency notes.

Fake marriage Bureau

Marketing Intelligence officials of the Central Crime police station arrested a man for matrimonial fraud and running a fake marriage Bureau named ‘Kalyanamasthu Matrimonial Services. The accused, Srinivas B, published advertisements in Telugu newspapers offering marriage alliances, and collected money from the public fraudulently.

According to the police, Srinivas’s modus operandi came to light when a man named K. Someshwar Rao lodged a complaint against the former. Mr. Rao stated that he had paid the accused’s bureau some money after he saw an ad in a newspaper about a matrimonial alliance. Believing it to be genuine, he paid money, but later realised he was cheated. A case was registered against Srinivas then, said a press release on Tuesday.