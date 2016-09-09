Ordinance Factory Medak Defence Employees’ Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited president K. Ravinder Goud has alleged that he has been receiving threat calls in the name of Sridhar Reddy claiming to be an associate of CPI (Maoist).

In a memorandum submitted to the police, Mr. Ravinder Goud said that there were about 1,200 members in the society and construction of houses was on. He said he had received a call from someone identifying himself as Sridhar Reddy of Bhongir on August 31 asking the organisation to vacate the construction site within two days or face dire consequences. He said he had received another call on September 6 threatening to kill him and urged the police to provide him protection.