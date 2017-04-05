Thousands witness celestial wedding

A grand affair: Devotees witnessing the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita in Sangareddy on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif

Sri Rama Navami was celebrated on a grand scale here on Wednesday.

The celestial wedding of Lord Rama and His consort Sita was attended by nearly 20,000 devotees who arrived here from surrounding hamlets and villages. The celestial wedding was held at Gandhi Park behind Sri Rama Mandiram. Voore Rama Koteswar Rao’s son Gurunadha Rao was made the convenor of the festival committee by MLA B. Shankar Naik after his father’s death.

Temple Ramothsava Committee members Voore Gurunadha Rao (programme convener), K. Srikanth Reddy (president), M. Nageshwar Rao (secretary) Sham Loya and others made elaborate arrangements for the event.

The celebrations were held for the first time in 1959, organised then by the local railway authorities. In 1970, civilians took over and formed a committee. In 1983, the Endowments Department took over the temple affairs.

MLA Banoth Shankar Naik attended the event and presented silk vastrams and thalambralu to the deities. Volunteers of S.S. Loya Trust, Vasvi Club, supplied water and buttermilk to the devotees. They also assisted in serving food at the temple.

District Collector Preethi Meena, Joint Collector K. Damodar Reddy, RDO Baskar Rao, DSP Rajamahendra Naik and others participated in the fete.

Special Correspondent adds: Sri Rama Navami was celebrated in Adilabad with customary fervour as special puja was offered at all Ramalayams in the district. Annadanam also formed part of the celebrations at all the temples which were decked up for the occasion. At Mancherial, Collector R.V. Karnan and his family took part in the celebrations.

Staff Reporter adds: On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, Sri Rama Kalyanam was held at various temples.

In the district headquarters, the celestial wedding was performed at Ramalayam in the old town. The programme was presided over by Madhavananda Swami and organised by former legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy.

A large number of devotees turned up for the event despite severe heat. The celebrations continued till late in the evening.