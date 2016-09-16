A ritual not to miss:(Above) Organisers cover Ganesh idols owing to continuous drizzle while thousands of people throng the main procession route to take part in immersion, at Moazzam Jahi Market in the city on Thursday. Despite heavy rain, devotees take part in the immersion procession of Balapur Ganesh at Balapur in the city.- Photo: K.V.S. Giri

158 idols immersed from 8 a.m. to noon while the number swell to 1,210 by 9 p.m.

Heavy rains are usually a deterrent for most people to go out. But citizens proved that faith is stronger than anything, when thousands poured onto the streets to immerse Ganesh idols in the Hussainsagar lake on Thursday.

Though the number of people heading to the Tank Bund and NTR Marg was not high till about 11 a.m., it started picking up after noon. The numbers were telling. While 158 idols were immersed from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, the number swelled to 1,210 by 9 p.m. Though people kept pouring in, the fact that the Khairatabad Ganesh idol was already immersed by 2 p.m. gave more breathing space to the general public towards the NTR Marg side.

All around the Hussainsagar, families and friends who came together to immerse their idols were pouring in. While some ran for cover when it started raining heavily, others simply enjoyed getting drenched and continued with their ritual. With the rain finally stopping in the afternoon, it was some sort of a reprieve for citizens. Those who were tired after immersing the idols also waited simply to watch the annual festival, while some preferred to make the best of coming to the Hussainsagar lake on a rather windy day by munching on tasty corn and other treats that were being sold on pushcarts all along the Tank Bund road.

As several idols kept coming throughout the day, all the 35 cranes set up by the authorities kept working non-stop. The day was also a busy one for police officials, who were manning the entire event online and manually. Chanting religious slogans and praising Lord Ganesh, men, women and children were completely immersed in the rituals.

And showing how much technology has become part of our lives, most of the devotees had their cell phones out, recording what they were doing or seeing, or were simply busy clicking pictures of whatever they were witnessing.