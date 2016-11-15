A huge turnout marked the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, here on Monday. The anniversary celebrations called Prakash Utsav had a Vishal Deewan or mass congregation at Nizam College Grounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Around 50,000 people participated in the celebrations. This year, committees of three Gurudwaras located in Secunderabad, Afzalgunj and Ashok Nagar together organised the celebrations.

The event was marked by the recitations of Gurbani Keertans or hymns. Shabad keertans and kathas which throw light on the teachings of Sikh Gurus were also recited during the celebrations.