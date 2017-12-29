This robot coptakes complaints at police stations

more-in

On the face of it, the over five-foot-tall robot appeared to be nothing more than a big toy. But the Smart Police Robot, claimed to be world’s first by its makers from Hyderabad, is capable of taking complaints, recording audio and video clips.

It might not come to your rescue if someone tries to rob you with a weapon, but it surely tries to stop thefts, can identify suspects, detect metals and monitor temperatures in its vicinity.

H-BOTS, a Hyderabad-based start-up that is into artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning conceived the idea, while launching its Makers Leeway, a laboratory for prototyping solutions and research six months ago. The design was launched by Telangana Information Technology Secretary Jayesh Ranjan then.

On Friday, Mr. Ranjan launched the life-size robot. Made of nylon plastic (said to be 10 times stronger that regular plastic), the robot has a multi-touch screen. “It recognises voice and can presently interact in English. In near future, will recognise Telugu and Hindi as well,” H-BOTS chief executive officer Kisshhan said.

The robot is familiar with basic policing work, regulation of traffic and details of the Indian Penal Code. “On topics it is not familiar with, the robot will collect info from Wikipedia or Google and reply to the queries,” Mr. Kisshhan said. It does all this with an AI machine inside with coded programming.

If someone tries to tamper with it, the robot will raise a hue and cry by blowing siren similar to the one with which police vehicles are fitted.

The high-decibel siren will compel the persons attempting to meddle with it to run away, he said.

Exactly five-feet-and-seven-inches tall and weighing 43 kg, the robot is not yet a complete police person. It has multiple sensors like ultrasonic, proximity and temperature. It can work round the clock.

Its makers say it can be showcased as an advancement of technology in policing and eventually be introduced to carry out basic policing work like taking complaints and registering cases. In its present form, the robot cop can assist people at malls, streets, airports and railway stations.

MoU signed

Amigo group of Thailand signed a memorandum of understanding with H-BOTS to provide an assistance of $1 million for further research and development of the smart policing robot.