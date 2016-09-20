‘Majnu’ is set to hit the screens on Sept. 23

A film against a sports backdrop, ‘Astha Chamma’ made by Mohanakrishna Indraganti turned the spotlight on this actor, in the year 2008. And eight years and 15 films later, he is content with the diversity of roles he has essayed and is waiting for ‘Majnu’, directed by Virinchi, to release.

“I have done 16 satisfying projects so far and ‘Majnu’ is a complete love story. But if you ask me for a dream role, I would say something like ‘Gladiator’ is what I am longing for. This thought a while ago would have made people laugh at me, but with ‘Bahubali’ by S.S. Rajamouli having catapulted Telugu cinema across the world canvas, I think Telugu audiences can look forward to something like that, very soon,” is what Ghanta Naveen Babu a.k.a Nani, says.

One would easily think that an obviously handsome guy like Nani would have made forays into being an action star, but that is yet to happen. Ask him about that and he smiles it off, adding, “Of course I am game for something like that too. Let’s see about that, but I must say that I am very contented with the movies across different genres that I have worked in.”

‘Majnu’ that is getting set to hit the screens on September 23, in which Nani is paired with Anu Emmanuel and Priya Shri, is Geetha Golla’s debut as a producer on her own ‘Keva Movies’ banner and also a co-production with Anandi Arts. Music for this film has been scored by national award-winning (Malayalam) Gopi Sundar who has made a mark in Telugu tinseltown with ‘Bhale Bhale Mogadivoi’, ‘Malli Malli Idiraani Roju’ and ‘Oopiri’.

Some of the actors films that were really lapped up by audiences across different age groups include the rom-com ‘Ala Modalaindi’, ‘Eega’ (revenge), ‘Paisa’ (politics), a soul-searching ‘Yevvade Subramanyam’ and last but not the least, the latest ‘Gentleman’, again directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti.

This ‘Gentleman’ is actually a very home-loving guy with a fair degree of modesty about him. After work, he simply cannot wait to get back home for the food that he loves. His mother is a Central Government employee and while Ghanta Naveen Babu’s father is a businessman, his only, elder sister lives in the US.