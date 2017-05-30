Think tanks to be formed in districts

more-in

All the districts in the State barring Hyderabad will have District Knowledge and Innovation Centre (DKIC) that works in tandem with the District Collectors, from the first week of June. These Centres would will eventually become the think tanks for the district administration.

The centres will be involved in critical fact findings on district specific issues, suggest solutions and assess the impact. They are likely to be inaugurated by the respective District Collectors on June 5.

Coinciding with the State Formation Week, the DKICs are another major initiative of the State government after the reorganisation of districts in October, 2016.

The government reorganised the districts for taking administration closer to people.

But in view of the wide variations among the districts in urbanisation and social development indicators like health, education, women’s empowerment, drinking water, toilets in rural areas, the DKICs, being set up by the Planning Department, will now assist the district administration with ample information relating to various departments required by it.

Data available

The State has abundant data collected during the Samagra Kutumba Survey (Comprehensive Household Survey).

There is also geo-spatial data gathered through asset mapping taken up by the Telangana State Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC) and the Census data.

The DKIC will analyse all the data from different sources in close coordination with the concerned departments at the district level and provide policy input to the District Collector from time to time.

Under CPO

The centres will function under the overall administrative supervision of the Chief Planning Officers concerned and technical supervision by e-District Manager of IT &C Department and will be available for use by the District Collector on a regular basis.

The Centres will initially have the staff of Planning and IT&C Departments and also include the consultants already working in the districts.

Infrastructure

The Collectors were requested to sanction up to ₹10 lakh to provide infrastructure, hardware/consultancy support to the DKICs out of the funds that have already been allotted to the districts under the Crucial Balancing Fund, according to sources.

The major stakeholders involved in the DKICs are Department of Planning, Centre for Telangana Studies, Unicef, State universities, District Collector, District Planning Officer, colleges, Mandal Development Office, non-governmental organisations.

Students from universities and research scholars will be involved in the Centres for bringing the envisaged social change in the new State, they said.