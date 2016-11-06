Former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy criticised the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for trying to undermine the role Jawaharlal Nehru while praising Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in India’s Freedom Struggle and in other post Independence events.

He was reacting to the remarks of Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at Hyderabad on Friday on the role of Jawaharlal Nehru and said that Patel and Nehru worked together to keep the country united. “They spent several years in jail together and never developed any differences,” he said.

Calling the RSS — Rumours Spreading Society — he pointed out that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was also part of the Government of India decision not to take police action in Kashmir due to some international obligations at that time. Now the BJP is trying to drag Nehru’s name on Kashmir issue and blame him and that is unfortunate, he said at a press conference here on Saturday.

People who know history would understand the issue properly but how can BJP president Amit Shah understand such a serious issue as he was a small-time leader of Gujarat, Mr. Reddy criticised.

The RSS never participated in the Freedom Struggle and it was the Congress that led the movement, he said.

The former minister said Nehru and Patel were both two eyes of the Indian National Congress and both were sincere followers of Mahatma Gandhi. In fact the Police Action to integrate Hyderabad into Indian Union was taken by them together, Mr. Jaipal Reddy said.

He advised the BJP leaders to study and understand history before making sweeping statements on the role of Pandit Nehru or other Congress leaders in the making of modern India.