A banner that had TSTDC and APTDC Employees and get-together that was put up at the corporate office of what was erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation caught the attention of people on Friday.

A closer look showed that employees of both the corporations were posing for a group photograph and enquiries revealed a gesture that a ‘feel-good’ nature about the whole thing. That was how the Telangana corporation employees wanted to give a warm send-off to their colleagues who are now working for AP are will be reporting at their new workplace in Amaravathi.

The senior management of the TSTDC was represented by Chairman P. Ramulu, MD Christina Z. Chongthu and General Managers Shanthi and B. Manohar while AP was represented by General Manager Ramana Reddy and union leaders Ramakrishna and Srinivas. The AP employees who were operating at the corporate office thus far and who will join duty at Amaravathi number about 100. The get-together also included a lunch. “We have worked all this while together and apart from being colleagues, we are also friends. That is why this get-together was organised in less than 24 hours. We came to know that the AP employees were asked to report at their new location just two days ago,” said an officer working with the Telangana corporation.