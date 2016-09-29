India’s national newspaper The Hindu and music company Sa Re Ga Ma, have announced a talent hunt as a part of the 5th edition of M.S. Subbulakshmi Awards, instituted four years ago.

The award in memory of the birth centenary of the doyenne of Carnatic music will be presented to young Carnatic vocalists. In a fitting tribute to the queen of Carnatic music who was admired and adored across the world for her divine voice and her generosity and simplicity, the award will provide an apt platform.The next generation of classical singers thus get an opportunity to exhibit their talent and go on to win the prestigious Voice of the Year 2016 Award, said a press release.

Call for entries

The call for entries began on her birthday, September 16. Those between 18 and 25 years of age can record their voice and submit it, titled M.S. Subbulakshmi Award 2016, on or before October 4, at Sa Re Ga Ma, Kasi Arcade, III Floor, 116, Thyagaraya Road, T. Nagar, Chennai-17, with their full name, address and contact details.

Regional finals are being conducted at Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Kochi.

Shortlisted finalists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will participate in the regional finals at Ravindra Bharathi Mini Hall in Hyderabad on October 22.

Regional winners then get to compete at the grand finale to be held in Chennai around mid-November. Winners at the finale get an opportunity to bring out their own album to be produced by Sa Re Ga Ma and many more laurels, said a press release.

Voice sample

Sample voice in CD should not exceed 15 mins. For more information participants may contact Anand at 09884009020 and terms and conditions may be found atwww.thehindu.com

/mssaward2016.