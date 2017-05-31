more-in

With the EAMCET results out and engineering counselling to begin in a few weeks, it’s time for students and parents to understand what engineering course is all about. The Hindu EDGE counselling sessions, to be held on June 3 at Institute of Engineers, Khairatabad, will precisely address this issue where professors from various engineering colleges will respond to questions on choosing the courses and colleges.

Entry is free for all through registration and the registered students will be given a handbook thenxt.step, Your window to the Future, with detailed information on all the relevant courses. Kalasalingam University is the knowledge partner while TV5 is the television partner for the event. For registration, call on 040-23403902 or email hydevents @thehindu.co.in.