Inside Out:HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy visiting some of the stalls after formally inaugurating The Hindu -Business Line expo in Hyderabad on Friday.- Photo: Nagara Gopal

The three-day The Hindu Business Line CAI 2016 Expo began here today amidst active participation from various players in the construction sector.

CAI (Construction, Architecture & Interior) Expo 2016 is showcased as an interactive platform for developers, contractors and their clients to explore the latest technologies and products on offer. The focus is on latest products and cost-effective building solutions.

NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, inaugurated the expo being hosted at Hitex Exhibition Centre. He along with G. Ram Reddy and P. Ramakrishna Rao, president and general secretary of CREDAI, Telangana, went through stalls of various participants and interacted with them.

As someone overseeing the mega Rs. 16,375-crore Hyderabad metro rail project, the construction related products attracted Mr. NVS Reddy to various stalls. He sought information on various products and enquired about their prices.

More than 70 stalls have been set up by various industry players engaged in construction, architecture and interior design sectors seeking to expose people to the latest products and creations.

While the CAI 2015 registered around 6,000 visitors, participants expect the number will significantly go up this year as there in buoyancy in the construction and real estate segment lately.

Sectoral experts in the areas of building materials such as ShreeShakthi with its ACC (autoclaved aerated blocks) Blocks, Daikin with its latest air-conditioning products and solutions, were seen interacting with visitors. The event is powered by Kamai Elevators, manufacturer of elevators and is co-sponsored by Stylam, JR1 Lifts, Prime UPVC doors & windows, Daikin and Shree Shakthi AAC blocks. K-lite is the lighting partner. This expo is supported by real estate body Credai Hyderabad, AIBTMF, ISLE, RMCMA and IASE. Of special attraction were lifts for home requirements, latest lighting systems, designer fans, flooring, panelling and tiling materials. Amit Gupta, Director of Tirumala Aerated Blocks, explained the advantages of the light-weight fly ash based concrete blocks in construction works.