The dichotomy of State’s heritage conservation plan

It was two steps forward and one step backward for Hyderabad in terms of heritage conservation in 2017. While conservation of well-known monuments and buildings has picked up and some new buildings are being restored to their past glory, a worrying factor is the new Act passed by the State. The Telangana Heritage (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Maintenance) Act 2017 lists only 346 monuments in the State.

The year began on a sound note with the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao visiting the Badi Bowli in Qutb Shahi tombs complex and promising to push for a case to protect Hyderabad’s heritage. Simultaneously, work began on conservation of iconic monuments like the City College and Purana Pul Kaman. The ongoing conservation work at Charminar, Charkaman, Golconda Fort and Mecca Masjid is ample testament to the fact that the State government is putting its might behind protecting Hyderabad’s heritage. The State has also signed a pact with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture to create a dossier for making a case for Hyderabad’s inclusion in the list of World Heritage Sites.

One of the highlights of the year was completion of first phase of restoration of the Residency Building (Koti Women’s College). The event was marked by an evening of cultural performances and a story-telling session.

Walks conducted by Hyderabad Trails and J-Walks hosted by Hyderabad Urban Labs have proven to be a big draw for citizens, newcomers as well as students who want to learn about a slice of life in the city. British Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad Andrew Fleming has become a welcome addition to the circuit, walking along with others like a regular bloke and then tweeting about his various experiences.

The much ballyhooed Global Entrepreneurship Summit helped spotlight Hyderabad’s heritage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dined with US President’s daughter Ivanka Trump at the grand long table of Falaknuma Palace. The next day, the Golconda Fort was thrown into a tumult as Ivanka visited the 14th century fort and posed for photographs before making a quick exit out of the country.

Even as the State appeared to be working to protect heritage, it has pushed ahead an Act which at one fell swoop limited heritage cover to just 346 sites. For a State which has a glorious history dotted with Satavahana, Chalukyan, Kakatiya, Qutb Shahi and Asaf Jahi era monuments, having just under 350 sites is unthinkable. But it is a fact and how the Act is being executed is also a story.

For millennia, Telangana has been known for its stunning rock formations. But these iconic rock formations are disappearing at a fast clip, bulldozed by rapid urbanisation and endless greed for land. It didn’t help that though some of the rock formations had names and had acquired identities, the State government has not included them in the list of heritage sites, removing the fig leaf of protection. Now you see them, now they are gone seems to be the magic mantra conjured up builders.

It remains to be seen how the State government pushes to help save, conserve and restore heritage in 2018.