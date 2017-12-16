TGBKS yet to constitute panels at SCCL mines

more-in

Even two months after winning the recognized trade union elections of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) the TRS-affiliated Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS) is yet to constitute the regional official committees.

It is mandatory for the recognised trade union to constitute the regional official committees for all the UG mines, OCPs and departments with its own members to solve the coal miners’ problems. Due to non-availability of regional committees, the coal workers and other employees do not have a proper channel to air their grievances that include problems pertaining to workplace such as ventilation, air supply, service matters and other issues.

Mine Safety Week

Worse, the important Mine Safety Week celebrations were also being conducted without the recognized trade union leaders. The participation of trade union leaders at the mine safety week celebrations is a must as they are expected to highlight the problems prevailing in the mines and about the safety of the miners. The coal miners are hopeful that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti high command would constitute the regional committees at least by December 23 when the Singareni would be celebrating its Foundation Day.

Reduced term

Even as the workers were worried about the non-constitution of official committees at all the mines, Central Labour Commissioner (CLC) under the Union Labour Ministry has notified that the period of the recognized trade union in Singareni was reduced to two years instead of the previous norm of four years.

TGBKS general secretary Kengerla Mallaiah said that the Singareni management and the TGBKS and other unions would write to the Union Labour Ministry asking it to continue the existing four years term for the recognized trade union of Singareni.

He said that the biennial elections to elect the recognized trade union of the Singareni collieries would have a serious impact on the coal production and the performance of the Singareni. “We demand that the Centre continue old system of four-year term to recognized trade union,” he said.