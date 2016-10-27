Telangana Football Association congratulated G. Soumya who has been selected to represent India under-19 women’s football team in the AFC women’s championship qualifying round to be held in Vietnam from October 30 to November 6.

TFA Secretary G.Palguna said Soumya was the first-ever woman footballer from the Telugu-speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to get this privilege of playing for India. “We convey our best wishes to this talented youngster, a product of the CARE Football Academy in Nizamabad under the tutelage of coach G. Nagaraju and hope she will help India win laurels,” the TFA Secretary said.

Pride India scores

Pride India XI scored a 70-run win over Seema Constructions XI in the quarterfinal of the second All India Salar-e-Millat invitation cricket tournament at Amberpet Ground here on Wednesday.

The scores: Quarterfinal: Pride India XI 189 for five in 20 overs (Mohammed Khaled 76, Prateek 61 not out, Jaffar Khan four for 30) bt Seema Constructions 119 in 19.4 overs (Mohammed Layeeq three for seven).

Nithesh to lead

K. Nithesh Reddy will lead Hyderabad in the Cooch Behar (under-19) cricket tournament Group D match from November 5.

The team: K. Nithesh Reddy (capt), G. V. Vineeth Reddy, Chandan Sahani, K. Bhagat Verma, Alankrit Agarwal, Ammaar Ayub, Pabba Nilesh, Ajay Dev Goud, Rajamani Prasad, Azhar Ali (wk), Shaik Sohail, Rishab Baslas, T. Santosh Goud, Praneeth Raj, Sai Vikas Reddy and Syed Mohd Hussain (wk). Stand-by: Manideep, Vidyananda Reddy, Varun Goud, E. Sanketh. Coach: Abdul Bari Wahab.

Road races

Athletics Coaching Academy, Hyderabad, in association with the Hyderabad District Athletics Association, will conduct the 28th C. Devender Yadav memorial run at Nizam College Grounds here on November 2 from 6.00 a.m.

Competition will be held for men and women in three km and boys and girls (under-16), in 1.5 km for under-13 years and also for veteran men and women. Spot entries are accepted and for details contact Prof. Rajesh Kumar at the venue.