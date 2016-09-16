Life president of All India Tennis Association and also life president of Telangana State Tennis Association Raja Narasimha Rao passed away in the early hours of Thursday here. He was 92.

Raja Saheb, as he was fondly known in the sporting circles, has been the guiding force for the sport in the then unified Andhra Pradesh and later was a mentor for the Telangana unit.

He was also a member of Asian Tennis Federation and the vice-president of AP Olympic Association. He was steward of Hyderabad Race Club for five terms.

Tennis star Sania Mirza accompanied by her parents — Imran and Nasima — called on Ashok Kumar, son of the late Raja Saheb, and other bereaved family members at their residence near Vikrampuri in the evening to express condolences.

“Raja Saheb always supported me since I was very young. It is not just a personal loss for me but for the tennis fraternity. I have some wonderful memories of being a beneficiary of his warmth and caring attitude in my formative years,” Sania remarked.

Nasima recalled that when there were some dissenting voices in the AITA to give a wild card entry for the Sriram Delhi Open Tennis Tournament in the under-14 category when Sania was just 10 years old, it was Raja Saheb who insisted that she be given the chance to compete given “her abundance of talent”.

“He always supported Sania over the years and we are grateful to him,” she said.

President of Olympic Association of Telangana K. Ranga Rao, also expressed profound shock at the demise of Raja Saheb.

“The sporting fraternity will surely miss his experience and caring touch,” he commented.