Cities » Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, September 29, 2016
Updated: September 29, 2016 05:35 IST

Telugus fare poorly in English: IELTS data

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

English language skills of students are far below of Tamils and Malayalis

: The English language skills of students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are far below of those from neighbouring States like Tamil Nadu or Kerala who fare much better in the English skill tests.

The demographic data released by the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) indicated that students with Telugu as mother-tongue have fared badly in comparison to Malayalam and Tamil speaking students. The data pertaining to 2015 IELTS takers showed that only 12 percent of Telugu students could figure in the 6.5 band score, considered to be good, while in the same bracket 24 per cent of Malayalam students and 20 percent of Tamil students figured. Hindi-speaking students with 17 percent and Bengalis (16 percent) also are above Telugus. Gujarati students with 12 percent are on a par with Telugus while only Punjabi students with 10 percent in the 6.5 score band are below the Telugus.

That the English skills, whether reading, writing, listening or speaking, of Telugus are pretty average reflects in the massive number figuring in the average score band of 5.5 to 6. About 55 percent of Telugus are in this particular band while just one percent of Telugu IELTS takers are in 8 score band, which is considered pretty good. The IELTS is one of the world’s most popular English language proficiency tests for higher education and global migration with over two million tests taken during the last year. It assesses reading, writing, listening and speaking skills, and is designed to reflect how students or migrants use English at study or at work abroad. In fact, IELTS scores also determine the quality of the college one gets into. Explaining the reason for poor performance of Telugu students, V. Ram, consultant at a popular education consultancy in the city, says it reflects the quality of English taught at schools. “Our focus is only on Maths and Science and languages are hardly given importance both by the schools and the parents,” he says.

Such poor score bands deny entry into a good institution abroad as well. Language skills are not important just at the entry level but throughout the career. Majority of our students end up as middle-level employees due to this factor despite the good core skills, says Nishidhar Borra of Storm that guides students for foreign education. Performance of overall Indian students too is not encouraging with 45 percent of them figuring in the average band of 5.5 to 6. The only other country with higher percentage of candidates in the same band is China. Only 14 per cent of Indian students are in the 7 to 7.5 score band, considered good while just 2 per cent are in the 8 score band, which is a good score under any circumstances.

More In: Hyderabad
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

City yet to learn lessons from deluge

Metro Rail may not go in for alignment change in old city

Telangana gets Centre’s boost for tourism

State hikes anganwadi workers’ salaries

‘AP diverting water from Pothireddypadu’

GlobalLogic opens new facility in Hyderabad

Record applications for Group-II

Now, focus on restoring city’s roads

Notification for medical counselling

GHMC begins urgent works


Vijayawada

State rebuts TS charge on water pilferage from Srisailam

CM bats for cholesterol-free Andhra food to woo tourists

DGP inspects police stations in Guntur, Krishna districts

Speed up land allotment process, govt. urged

On a mission to trace a dog!

Naidu bats for inclusive growth

CM to be CCC Chief Commander

Green tribunal advocate faults govt. claims

Jagan politicising floods, says TDP

ACA honours MSK, Nagapuri Ramesh

Visakhapatnam

More rain in store, says weatherman

Down-to-earth advice to job aspirants

Quality education need of the hour in smart city: MLC

Traditional dances regale people

‘Scope for investment in tourism projects’

Instagram

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Hyderabad

Heavy loss:Cotton plants on several acres were damaged due to heavy rains in Medak.— PHOTO: Mohd Arif

Help Telugu States liberally: Venkaiah

Union Minister makes an aerial survey of the flood-hit States »