Telugu states see decent results in Civils

After a gap of a few years, aspirants from two Telugu states bagged top ranks in the Civil Services examination of which the results were declared on Wednesday.

Gopalakrishna Ronanki, a Government teacher from Srikakulam district bagged the All India 3rd rank while Muzzamil Khan, son of retired IPS officer, A.K. Khan secured 33rd rank. P. Anvesha Reddy from Wanaparthy district got the 80th rank and she is said to be the topper among women from both the Telugu states.

Ronanki hails from Parasamba village from Palasa in Srikakulam district. He has written the exam in Telugu and also appeared for interview in Telugu. He is said to have passed his degree in distance education.

Muzzamil Khan, who is an alumnus of BITS Pilani Hyderabad, is the son of Mr. A.K. Khan, who retired as the DG of Anti Corruption Bureau and presently the Advisor to Telangana Government on Minority Affairs. Mr. Khan told The Hindu that Muzzamil secured central services in Railways last year but appeared again to top the Telangana state this year.

Anvesha, who hails from Annaram village of Panagal mandal of Wanaprthy, is a B.Tech graduate from ISM Dhanbad. She was a student of IIT Ramaiah institute and she emerged sucessful in her second attempt, said her father P. Yugandha Reddy, who worked as the president of Andhra Pradesh Upadhyaya Sangham. Her mother, Suguna, is now the Head Master at Government High School, Sangareddy.

The RC Reddy coaching institution said in a statement that 31 candidates from their institute secured ranks in various categories including Mr. Ronanki and Mr. Muzammil Khan. Other rankers include Sodisetty Madhavi (104), C. Pavan Kumar Sameer (142), Balalatha Mallavarapu (167), Vamsi Vardhan (220), Nidhi Banal (226), S. Chitharanjan (357), Polumatla P. Abhishek (373).

Mr. Gopalakrishna from Brain Tree said that success of Mr. Ronanki serves as a model for aspirants from rural areas.