Telugu poets, others leave for Hyderabad to attend WTC

Minister for Agriculture P. Srinivas Reddy flagging off the buses carrying participants to WTC, at Kamareddy on Friday.

more-in

About a thousand persons were sent to the State capital for the inaugural of the World Telugu Conference in 20 buses arranged by the district administration here on Friday.

Not just linguists and poets, but the list prepared by various departments a week before the inaugural included artistes, language enthusiasts, and others who love Telugu.

According to an official, a fleet of express buses from the TSRTC, arranged by the administration, was able to pick 1,000 members from Miryalaguda, Devarakonda and Nalgonda. With a liaison officer to coordinate travel, food and leisure arrangements, and a health assistant with a first-aid kit, each bus had 50 participants, which were flagged off at 11.30 a.m. here.

The officer on the bus would be responsible for organising the to-and-fro journey, and spend ₹250 for each member towards their food and refreshments.

The special buses would return to drop the participants in their respective divisions after the inaugural on Friday night.

Another round of travel would be arranged for the enthusiasts to participate on the concluding day on December 19.

Special Correspondent adds: Over 1,000 Telugu poets, writers, pundits, teachers, singers and artistes left for Hyderabad in 20 buses to participate in the five-day World Telugu Conference on Thursday.

Collector A. Ravinder Reddy flagged off the buses carrying the participants at the Collectorate.

In-charge officials have been appointed to take care of them during the five-day conference.

Also, Minister for Agriculture P. Srinivas Reddy flagged off the buses at Kamareddy.