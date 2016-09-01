Archbishop Salvatore Pennacchio, the Vatican ambassador to India at the launch of the first Telugu Catholic satellite channel ‘Divyavani’ in Secunderabad on Wednesday. -Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Archbishop Salvatore Pennacchio, the Vatican’s ambassador to India, launched ‘Divyavani,’ the Catholic Church’s Telugu TV channel at the St. Mary’s College grounds in Secunderabad on Wednesday evening.

Recalling Jesus Christ’s synagogue reading from the Prophet Isaiah, he spelt out the new medium’s theme: to proclaim Good News to the poor, comfort all who mourn, provide for those who grieve, the oil of joy instead of a spirit of despair.

As his representative in India, he relayed Pope Francis’ message. Echoing the Pope’s sentiment, he hoped the channel stood for the poor, afflicted and marginalised, bringing comfort and consolation to the people through acts of mercy.

“The increased availability of new technologies demands greater responsibility on those called to proclaim the Word,” the ProNuncio quoted Pope Benedict XVI.

Citing late Pope John Paul II, he described the ‘communication media as the new marketplace of ideas,’ the new ‘Areopagus,’ the public place in Athens where St. Paul introduced the ‘Risen Christ’ to his audience.

In the Naples native’s thick accent was seen a tilt towards Telugu, the Italian of the East, lilting songs in the local language linking two civilizations, seamlessly.