Candidates from both the Telugu States are ending up in a disadvantageous position if they did not study history or geography at the degree level, as they automatically become ineligible for teaching posts in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan schools.

Recruitment for teaching positions has been notified in both the schools now and candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh say the norms are ‘discriminative’ and doesn’t provide a level playing field.

As per the norms candidates appearing for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts in Social Studies have to study History with Geography or Economics or Political Science.

Rare subject

The problem for candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is that Geography is offered in very few colleges. In Hyderabad only Nizam College and City College offer this while rural Telangana students have no option as colleges in districts don’t offer this.

“This is nothing but discrimination. Equal opportunities are not provided,” says Varikolu Ramesh, an aspirant. He says even the B.Com graduates are not eligible.

In the Science stream too, B.SC graduates with Botany and Zoology are eligible for TGT posts but they become ineligible if they study Micro Biology or Bio Chemistry as one of the subjects.

What baffles the aspirants is that B.Sc (Mathematics) graduates irrespective of their combination are eligible for the posts.

“Why this discrimination with Social Sciences and Sciences graduates,” asks Sagarika, another aspirant.

CBSE does not differentiate

In fact, all these aspirants have to first clear the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which is a pre-requisite for any teacher posts.

Interestingly, the CBSE that conducts the CTET, in its notification says all graduates in BA, B.Com and B.Sc are eligible for CTET.

When the main qualifying exam doesn’t differentiate why are KVS and Navodaya Vidayalaya putting additional conditions, aspirants ask.

In fact, the pass percentage of CTET is just nine per cent and after clearing such a tough exam these aspirants are forced to lose out.

Mr. Ramesh argues that the norms are in favour of students from North India.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has notified for 926 teaching posts recently and the last date for application is October 10. There are 660 TGT posts in the Kendriya Vidyalayas and last date for application is October 17.

Telugu candidates want the Union ministers from both the States to take up the issue with the Central Government and create a level playing field.